'Farmers won't go back from protests humiliated, defamed': Yogendra Yadav

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav said on Friday evening that the protesting farmers have no plans of returning home.

"Modi ji and Yogi ji and all others must listen carefully, farmers will not go back from this movement, humiliated and defamed," said Yadav at a rally at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration’s ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.

A confrontation was building up at the UP Gate in Ghazipur even as frequent power cuts were witnessed in the evening at the protest site, where BKU members, led by Rakesh Tikait, are protesting since 26 November.

Flanked by supporters at 1 am, Tikait remained at the centre stage of the protest site -- the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which has been barricaded from both the sides, prohibiting regular traffic movement.

Around 500 protestors stayed put at UP Gate with more pouring in from western Uttar Pradesh in the night on the call of the BKU, an influential farmers’ union in North India.

"Excess security force from the protest site has been withdrawn and only a minimal deployment of personnel remains there," a Ghaziabad police officer told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"The tension was building at UP Gate due to excessive deployment of force since Thursday evening," the officer added.

Delhi's border points at Tikri and Singhu also remained under heavy police deployment on Friday in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during a tractor parade by farmers in the national capital on Republic Day.

Personnel of the Delhi Police, along with those of the paramilitary forces, have been deployed at the borders.

