Farmer leaders today said that the proposed daily tractor march to Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session has not been withdrawn and a final call on this as well as the future course of the agitation will be taken in tomorrow's meeting.

"Our call of tractor march to Parliament still stands. A final decision on the future course of the agitation and MSP issues will be taken in a meeting of the SKM at Singhu Border on Sunday," farmer leader and SKM core committee member Darshan Pal told news agency PTI.

Farmer leader and president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) Joginder Singh Ugrahan said at the Tikri border point that the tractor march has not yet been withdrawn.

"The SKM will decide on the call for tractor trolly march to Parliament. So far, there is no call to withdraw it. A decision on this is likely to be taken on Sunday after the SKM's core committee meeting," he said while talking to PTI.

Earlier this month, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions, had announced that 500 farmers will participate in peaceful tractors marches to Parliament every day during the Winter Session starting November 29 to observe one year of the anti-farm law agitation.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the government will repeal all the three farm laws to meet the unrelenting demand of farmers protesting in several states against the reform measures.

SKM welcomed the prime minister's decision but said they will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures. It also indicated that its movement for a statutory guarantee of MSP and demand for the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020 to demand repeal of the three farm laws.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

With agency inputs

