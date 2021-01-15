Farmers-govt dialogue to continue despite SC panel on mediation

New Delhi: The ninth round of meeting on Friday between farm unions and the government over the three contentious agri reform laws failed to resolve the deadlock. However, both sides have agreed to continue the dialogue despite the Supreme Court constituting a committee to mediate on the issue.

The next meeting is scheduled on 19 January.

“We discussed all the three laws and especially the amendments to the Essential Commodities act but could not arrive at a decision," agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said after the meeting. The minister added that the government has requested unions to create an informal group to discuss finer points of the laws.

On the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the implementation of the laws, Tomar said that the government welcomes the apex court’s order and will appear before the committee to present its views.

While staying the laws on Tuesday, the court had formed a four-member committee to speak to farmers and the government, and submit a report within two months. On Thursday, a member of the committee Bhupinder Singh Mann, a farmer leader from Punjab who had earlier supported the reform laws, recused himself from the committee and said he will stand by the interests of farmers and that of Punjab.

“The most important takeaway from the meeting is that both the government and farm unions have agreed to continue with the ongoing dialogue," said Kavitha Kuruganti, member of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and a part of the 41-member delegation negotiating with the government.

Kuruganti added that during the meeting, farmer representatives put forth the issue of repressive actions on people associated with the movement and those providing aid and other services to protestors. “The government assured it will look into our complaints," Kuruganti said.

After the protests began at different border points of Delhi on 27 November, the government had proposed to amend the laws but the offer was rejected by unions. Farm unions have also declined to appear before the Supreme Court committee arguing that it will only discuss their demand of repeal with the government which brought in the reform laws.

To keep up the pressure on the government, farmer unions have announced a march with tractors in Delhi on the Republic Day (26 January). “The farmer’s parade with tractors is not intended to disrupt the official Republic Day parade. We will announce a detailed plan after the Supreme Court hearing on 18 January," Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the coalition of farm unions leading the agitation, said in a statement on Friday.

So far, more than 70 farmers have died due to the winter chill and in road accidents while a few have committed suicide.

