Farm-fire incidents fall 11.5% across six northern states to 9,590

Vijay C Roy
4 min read11 Nov 2026, 07:11 PM IST
logo
Punjab continued to account for the largest share of farm fires from 15 September to 10 November, reporting 5,002 incidents.(PTI)
Summary
Experts believe the actual number of farm fires is higher than satellite data shows.

Farm-fire incidents across six northern Indian states fell by 11.5% to 9,590 since the start of the stubble-burning season on 15 September, from 10,832 in the year-ago period, showed satellite-based data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Punjab continued to account for the largest share of farm fires from 15 September to 10 November, reporting 5,002 incidents, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 2,145 and Rajasthan with 1,335. Uttar Pradesh recorded 689 cases, while Uttarakhand and Haryana reported 213 and 206 incidents, respectively.

During the year-ago period, Punjab recorded 4,195 farm-fire incidents, followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,517) and Uttar Pradesh (1,902). Rajasthan reported 1,385 incidents, while Uttarakhand and Haryana recorded 470 and 363, respectively.

Farm-fire incidents across the six states have consistently declined, from 46,399 during 15 September-10 November 2022 to 36,415 in 2023, 17,314 in 2024, 10,832 in 2025, and 9,590 in 2026.

Also Read | Centre considers ₹1,150 crore scheme to curb industrial pollution in NCR

Pollution crisis

The decline in farm fires is significant, given their contribution to Delhi’s pollution. While they account for around 2.25% of the city’s annual pollution, their share rises to 12-40% during the winter stubble-burning season.

The National Capital Region (NCR) grapples with poor air quality throughout the year, with conditions typically worsening between November and February as slower winds trap pollutants over the region for longer.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi recorded its worst daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 2026 on 6 November, at 382. The average AQI stood at 376 on Diwali, 8 November, making it the most polluted Diwali in five years.

Delhi’s air quality has remained in the poor to very poor categories so far this month. The city’s AQI stood at 313 at 4.05pm on Wednesday, placing it in the very poor category.

Experts believe the actual number of farm fires is higher than reported. “The actual number of farm-fire incidents is likely to be much higher than the reported figures, as satellite-based monitoring may fail to detect fires when the sky is covered with smoke. This means the available data may not fully capture the scale of stubble burning," said Surendra Kumar Dhaka, professor of atmospheric physics at Rajdhani College, University of Delhi.

He said there is a need for stricter enforcement of existing regulations and stronger monitoring at the ground level to curb farm-fire incidents.

Stubble burning can account for up to 40% of Delhi’s air pollution this year, depending on weather conditions, added Dhaka.

Also Read | Delhi air pollution crisis: Does India have a health adaptation plan?

The burning question

There is a need to bring about behavioural change among farmers, said Umendra Dutt, executive director of Kheti Virasat Mission, a non-profit civil society action group that promotes natural and organic farming.

“Awareness and outreach efforts should not be limited to the two months preceding the stubble-burning season. Instead, the government should undertake year-round activities to educate farmers, promote alternative crop-residue management practices and encourage their adoption at the grassroots level.”

A policy paper titled Innovative Approaches for Sustainable Crop Residue Management, published by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi, says curbing residue burning requires a three-pronged approach focused on avoidance, awareness and adoption.

A sustainable strategy should include crop diversification, with part of the paddy area shifted to maize, supported by assured markets and economic incentives. Developing high-yielding rice varieties that produce less straw and expanding access to crop residue management (CRM) machinery can encourage in-situ residue recycling and ensure timely wheat sowing. Satellite-based monitoring can also improve the tracking of CRM adoption.

Also Read | NCR power plants face strict emissions monitoring as pollution season draws near

Mint's query emailed to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) remained unanswered.

To curb pollution, Delhi and its neighbouring states have drawn up a coordinated seven-month programme, with a greater focus on public outreach, behavioural change, and preventing crop-residue burning ahead of winter.

The programme, covering September 2026 to March 2027, targets industrial emissions, diesel generator sets, road dust, construction and demolition waste, municipal solid waste, agricultural residue and vehicular emissions.

About the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.