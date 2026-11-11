Farm-fire incidents fall 11.5% across six northern states to 9,590

Farm-fire incidents across six northern Indian states fell by 11.5% to 9,590 since the start of the stubble-burning season on 15 September, from 10,832 in the year-ago period, showed satellite-based data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
Punjab continued to account for the largest share of farm fires from 15 September to 10 November, reporting 5,002 incidents, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 2,145 and Rajasthan with 1,335. Uttar Pradesh recorded 689 cases, while Uttarakhand and Haryana reported 213 and 206 incidents, respectively.