Farm-fire incidents fall 11.5% across six northern states to 9,590

NEW DELHI : Farm-fire incidents across six northern Indian states fell by 11.5% to 9,590 since the start of the stubble-burning season on 15 September, from 10,832 in the year-ago period, showed satellite-based data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
NEW DELHI : Farm-fire incidents across six northern Indian states fell by 11.5% to 9,590 since the start of the stubble-burning season on 15 September, from 10,832 in the year-ago period, showed satellite-based data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
Punjab continued to account for the largest share of farm fires from 15 September to 10 November, reporting 5,002 incidents, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 2,145 and Rajasthan with 1,335. Uttar Pradesh recorded 689 cases, while Uttarakhand and Haryana reported 213 and 206 incidents, respectively.
Punjab continued to account for the largest share of farm fires from 15 September to 10 November, reporting 5,002 incidents, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 2,145 and Rajasthan with 1,335. Uttar Pradesh recorded 689 cases, while Uttarakhand and Haryana reported 213 and 206 incidents, respectively.
During the year-ago period, Punjab recorded 4,195 farm-fire incidents, followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,517) and Uttar Pradesh (1,902). Rajasthan reported 1,385 incidents, while Uttarakhand and Haryana recorded 470 and 363, respectively.
Farm-fire incidents across the six states have consistently declined, from 46,399 during 15 September-10 November 2022 to 36,415 in 2023, 17,314 in 2024, 10,832 in 2025, and 9,590 in 2026.
Pollution crisis
The decline in farm fires is significant, given their contribution to Delhi’s pollution. While they account for around 2.25% of the city’s annual pollution, their share rises to 12-40% during the winter stubble-burning season.
The National Capital Region (NCR) grapples with poor air quality throughout the year, with conditions typically worsening between November and February as slower winds trap pollutants over the region for longer.
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi recorded its worst daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 2026 on 6 November, at 382. The average AQI stood at 376 on Diwali, 8 November, making it the most polluted Diwali in five years.
Delhi’s air quality has remained in the poor to very poor categories so far this month. The city’s AQI stood at 313 at 4.05pm on Wednesday, placing it in the very poor category.
Experts believe the actual number of farm fires is higher than reported. “The actual number of farm-fire incidents is likely to be much higher than the reported figures, as satellite-based monitoring may fail to detect fires when the sky is covered with smoke. This means the available data may not fully capture the scale of stubble burning," said Surendra Kumar Dhaka, professor of atmospheric physics at Rajdhani College, University of Delhi.
He said there is a need for stricter enforcement of existing regulations and stronger monitoring at the ground level to curb farm-fire incidents.
Stubble burning can account for up to 40% of Delhi’s air pollution this year, depending on weather conditions, added Dhaka.
The burning question
There is a need to bring about behavioural change among farmers, said Umendra Dutt, executive director of Kheti Virasat Mission, a non-profit civil society action group that promotes natural and organic farming.
“Awareness and outreach efforts should not be limited to the two months preceding the stubble-burning season. Instead, the government should undertake year-round activities to educate farmers, promote alternative crop-residue management practices and encourage their adoption at the grassroots level.”
A policy paper titled Innovative Approaches for Sustainable Crop Residue Management, published by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi, says curbing residue burning requires a three-pronged approach focused on avoidance, awareness and adoption.
A sustainable strategy should include crop diversification, with part of the paddy area shifted to maize, supported by assured markets and economic incentives. Developing high-yielding rice varieties that produce less straw and expanding access to crop residue management (CRM) machinery can encourage in-situ residue recycling and ensure timely wheat sowing. Satellite-based monitoring can also improve the tracking of CRM adoption.
Mint's query emailed to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) remained unanswered.
To curb pollution, Delhi and its neighbouring states have drawn up a coordinated seven-month programme, with a greater focus on public outreach, behavioural change, and preventing crop-residue burning ahead of winter.
The programme, covering September 2026 to March 2027, targets industrial emissions, diesel generator sets, road dust, construction and demolition waste, municipal solid waste, agricultural residue and vehicular emissions.