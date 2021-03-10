Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farms laws: Farmer leaders call for 'Bharat bandh' on 26 March as protests complete 4 months

Farms laws: Farmer leaders call for 'Bharat bandh' on 26 March as protests complete 4 months

Farmers raise slogans during their ongoing agitation against Centre's farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.
1 min read . 07:45 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

Farmer bodies, trade unions would be protesting against privatisation and fuel price hike on March 15

Farmer unions on Wednesday announced that they are calling for 'Bharat bandh' on March 26 when their agitation against Centre's three farm laws completes 4 months, accordign to news agency PTI.

Farmer unions on Wednesday announced that they are calling for 'Bharat bandh' on March 26 when their agitation against Centre's three farm laws completes 4 months, accordign to news agency PTI.

In addition to that, farmer bodies, trade unions would be protesting against privatisation and fuel price hike on March 15, said farmers' union body Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US Defence Secretary to visit India next week

3 min read . 07:56 PM IST

PM Modi dials Saudi crown prince, discuss expansion of economic links

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST

Goldman Sachs to invest $10 billion over 10 years to support Black women

1 min read . 07:32 PM IST

RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase, sale of govt securities next week

1 min read . 07:17 PM IST

In addition to that, farmer bodies, trade unions would be protesting against privatisation and fuel price hike on March 15, said farmers' union body Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US Defence Secretary to visit India next week

3 min read . 07:56 PM IST

PM Modi dials Saudi crown prince, discuss expansion of economic links

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST

Goldman Sachs to invest $10 billion over 10 years to support Black women

1 min read . 07:32 PM IST

RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase, sale of govt securities next week

1 min read . 07:17 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Earlier last week, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said their agitation will continue till the three contentious agriculture laws are withdrawn.

He was speaking in Ramrajn town here to mark the completion of 100 days of farmers' protests at the Delhi borders against the central farm legislations.

The farmers are demanding a complete withdrawal of the three farm laws and the agitation will continue till the government meets our demands, Tikiat said on Saturday.

On the occasion, he flagged off a tractors' rally, which, he said, will travel across across districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and will reach farmers' protest site in Ghazipur on March 27.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi’s border points in Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur with a demand that the Centre repeal three farm laws that were enacted in September 2020 and make a new law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The farmers fear the new laws would destroy their livelihoods and leave them at the mercy of corporations.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The government, which has held 11 rounds of formal talks with the protestors before the discusses broke down, maintains that the laws are pro-farmers.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.