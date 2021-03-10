Farmer bodies, trade unions would be protesting against privatisation and fuel price hike on March 15

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Farmer unions on Wednesday announced that they are calling for 'Bharat bandh' on March 26 when their agitation against Centre's three farm laws completes 4 months, accordign to news agency PTI.

Farmer unions on Wednesday announced that they are calling for 'Bharat bandh' on March 26 when their agitation against Centre's three farm laws completes 4 months, accordign to news agency PTI.

Earlier last week, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said their agitation will continue till the three contentious agriculture laws are withdrawn.

He was speaking in Ramrajn town here to mark the completion of 100 days of farmers' protests at the Delhi borders against the central farm legislations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The farmers are demanding a complete withdrawal of the three farm laws and the agitation will continue till the government meets our demands, Tikiat said on Saturday.

On the occasion, he flagged off a tractors' rally, which, he said, will travel across across districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and will reach farmers' protest site in Ghazipur on March 27.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi’s border points in Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur with a demand that the Centre repeal three farm laws that were enacted in September 2020 and make a new law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government, which has held 11 rounds of formal talks with the protestors before the discusses broke down, maintains that the laws are pro-farmers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}