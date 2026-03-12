Farooq Abdullah escapes gun attack outside marriage hall in Jammu; police overpower assailant

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary narrowly escaped unhurt after an attempted gun attack outside a marriage hall on Wednesday night (March 11), officials said.

The attack occurred at the Greater Kailash locality in Jammu when Abdullah and Choudhary were leaving a marriage function.

The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi in his 70s, reportedly waited outside the venue and attempted to open fire on Abdullah.

According to officials, two police personnel – an inspector and a sub-inspector – overpowered the assailant, but he managed to fire one shot before being disarmed and taken into custody.

Condition of the accused Authorities said Jamwal was allegedly inebriated at the time of the attack. He has been detained for questioning, and further investigations are underway.

No casualties reported No injuries were reported in the incident. Officials confirmed that the security team acted promptly, preventing any harm to the political leaders or bystanders.

Omar Abdullah confirms assassination attempt on father Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed an assassination attempt on his father outside a marriage hall in Jammu’s Greater Kailash locality. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Omar described the incident as a “very close shave” and lauded the quick action of the security personnel.

Omar Abdullah wrote: "Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. The details are sketchy at the moment but what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot & ensured that the assassination attempt failed."

He noted that the incident raised serious questions about security arrangements, particularly regarding how an assailant could approach a Z+ National Security Guard-protected former Chief Minister so closely.