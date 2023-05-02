Farooq Abdullah praises Panchayat election in Jammu & Kashmir

This is not the first time Abdullah has criticized the central government on the issue of Poonch terror attack. Earlier last month, the National Conference leader had appealed to the central government to not arrest innocent people during the investigation of the terror attack. He said, "Now that the investigation has started regarding the Poonch terror attack, innocents should not be arrested. It should be taken special care of. Many innocents are arrested and then tortured. This is the wrong method,"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}