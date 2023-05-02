Farooq Abdullah praises Panchayat election in Jammu & Kashmir

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Monday praised the process of panchayat elections claiming it will bring basic democracy to the villages of Jammu & Kashmir.
While speaking during a press conference after offering Namaz at the Hazratbal Mosque in Srinagar, Abdullah said, "It's good at least something is being done, Panchayat elections will be conducted. Pradhans will be elected and that will bring basic democracy,"
However, the opposition leader maintained a firm stand against the central government claiming while his party will fight all elections in the union territory, it won't beg in front of the centre to conduct these elections.
The former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister also sought to corner the BJP-led government at the centre on the issue of Poonch terror attack while claiming Article 370 to be the reason abound Article 370.
"Did terrorism ever leave Jammu and Kashmir? They said by abrogating Article 370, terrorism would be eradicated. Article 370 is behind rising terrorism. Recently five brave soldiers were killed in a terror attack. Didn't they have a family? They were sent in a non-bulletproof vehicle. What else will happen except death." Abdullah said
This is not the first time Abdullah has criticized the central government on the issue of Poonch terror attack. Earlier last month, the National Conference leader had appealed to the central government to not arrest innocent people during the investigation of the terror attack. He said, "Now that the investigation has started regarding the Poonch terror attack, innocents should not be arrested. It should be taken special care of. Many innocents are arrested and then tortured. This is the wrong method,"
An army vehicle travelling in Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector had come under fire from unidentified terrorists and it caught fire because of the use of grenades leading to the death of five army men.
(With inputs from ANI)
