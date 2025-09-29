Farooq Abdullah questions killing of LeT terrorists linked to Pahalgam attack, two months after Amit Shah's annoucement

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah has raised questions on the killing of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack two months after the annoucement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament.

"There was a special debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha. Why are those four people eliminated only on that day. And you do not show faces of those people so we can verify if they are the same people," Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said speaking at the launch of journalist Harinder Baweja's latest book, "They Will Shoot You, Madam: My life through conflict" in the national capital on Sunday.

Annoucement by Amit Shah in Lok Sabha Shah had announced on July 29 in Parliament that all three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 were neutralised during Operation Mahadev on the outskirts of Srinagar on July 28.

“In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack,” Shah said in Lok Sabha, speaking during a debate on Operation Sindoor.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK).

"All three terrorists - Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies." Shah said in the Parliament.

The three terrorists were killed in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday.

Omar accuses Centre of betraying Ladakh, J-K Earlier in the same function, Farooq's son and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused the Centre of betraying both Ladakh and J-K by failing to fulfil its promises and deepening mistrust through delays in restoring statehood.

Omar Abdullah said the government had failed to follow through on its own roadmap, first for Jammu and Kashmir and now for Ladakh, alleging that the latter was misled with "impossible" assurances.

"When you wanted them (Ladakh) to participate in Hill Council elections, you promised them the Sixth Schedule. Everyone knew that giving the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh was nearly impossible. A region that shares frontiers with China on one side and Pakistan on the other requires a sizeable defence presence, which the Sixth Schedule makes impossible. Yet, you made promises to get electoral participation,” Omar explained.

The book 'They Will Shoot You, Madam' published by Roli Books, charts Baweja's journey of venturing deep into conflict zones, bringing to light stories from difficult terrains – from the bloodied streets of Punjab to the volatile battleground of Jammu and Kashmir, and onwards to Pakistan and ravaged Afghanistan.