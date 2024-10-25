Farooq Abdullah talks tough on Pakistan as Gulmarg terror attack kills 5: ‘They are getting ruined but…’

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah called for Pakistan to find a path of friendship after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir left four dead, including Indian soldiers. He warned that violence will persist without a proper solution.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Farooq Abdullah talks tough on Pakistan as Gulmarg terror attack kills 5: 'They are getting ruined but…'
Farooq Abdullah talks tough on Pakistan as Gulmarg terror attack kills 5: ‘They are getting ruined but…’(PTI)

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has urged Pakistan to ‘find a way of friendship’ after terrorists killed five including Indian Army soldiers on Thursday evening. The senior politician said such incidents would continue in Jammu and Kashmir unless a “proper solution” was found and the other country mended its ways.

"We are not going to become a part of Pakistan. So, why are they doing this? To disrupt our future? To make us poorer? They should look towards their country and the issues out there. They are getting ruined themselves but are ruining us as well. If they don't find a way, the future will be very difficult," he warned.

Terrorists attacked an Army vehicle close to the popular tourist hotspot of Gulmarg on Thursday — killing two Army porters and at least two soldiers. The ultras had opened fire on the Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area in the evening hours while the vehicle headed for Nagin post in the Affarwat range.

Also Read | India, Chinese Army to complete disengagement in Ladakh’s Depsang, Demchok areas

The NC chief warned that there would be ‘problems’ if the other country did not stop the violence and find a way to make ‘friends’ with India. He also apologised to the families of the victims and those who had been injured in various attacks.

“This will keep going on in the state and it won't stop until we find a proper solution for this. We all know from where it comes. I have been seeing it for 30 years - innocents are killed," he added.

Also Read | ‘Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega’: Farooq Abdullah’s warning after terror attack

Abdullah had also lambasted Pakistan earlier this week following a terrorist attack in Ganderbal that killed a doctor and six construction workers.

“I want to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India, they need to put an end to this. Kashmir Pakistan nahi Banega.' Let us live with dignity and succeed... If they couldn't create a Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now?... It is time to end terrorism, otherwise the results will be very severe... How will talks be held if they kill our innocent people?” he had asked.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 04:02 PM IST
