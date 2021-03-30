Subscribe
Home >News >India >Farooq Abdullah tests Covid-19 positive; showing some symptoms, says son Omar Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah tests Covid-19 positive; showing some symptoms, says son Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and one of the country’s senior-most leaders, Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's son, Omar Abdullah, confirmed the development on Twitter
  • 83-year-old Farooq Abdullah had received his first Covid vaccine dose at the start of this month. He hasn't received the second shot

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's son and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

Omar Abdullah said he will be self-isolating along with other family members. The J&K leader also requested anyone who came in contact with them over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions.

Taking to Twitter, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah wrote, "My father has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions."

83-year-old Farooq Abdullah had received his first Covid vaccine dose at the start of this month. He hasn't received the second shot.

Omar Abdullah had tweeted about the shot on 2 March.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85-year-old father and my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well," Omar Abdullah had posted earlier.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 235 new positive Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,30,228, even as no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the Union territory in the past 24 hours.

These fresh cases also include 58 travellers. Out of the new cases, 51 were reported from the Jammu division and 184 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory (UT).

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 99 cases, including 40 travellers, followed by 35 in Baramulla district and 19 in Jammu district.

Four districts did not report any fresh cases, while nine other districts had cases in single digits. Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kishtwar were the other districts to register coronavirus cases in double digits.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, has now reached 2,110 in Jammu and Kashmir, while 1,26,129 patients have recovered so far,.

The Covid-19 death toll in the Union territory stands at 1,989.

