Next Story
Farooq Abdullah's convoy car crashes into cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Farooq Abdullah's convoy car crashes into cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

PTI

Farooq Abdullah's convoy car crashes into cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Ajmer: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah during a visit to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Friday

A car in the convoy of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah crashed into a cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday, police said.

The National Conference leader was on his way to Ajmer from Delhi. No one was injured in the accident, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma said the car collided with a cow near Bhandarej.

Abdullah's vehicle was moving ahead and his journey to Ajmer was unhampered, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

