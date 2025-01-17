Farooq Abdullah's convoy car crashes into cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A car in the convoy of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah crashed into a cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday, police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Conference leader was on his way to Ajmer from Delhi. No one was injured in the accident, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma said the car collided with a cow near Bhandarej.

Abdullah's vehicle was moving ahead and his journey to Ajmer was unhampered, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.