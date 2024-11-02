National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday sparked a row after he demanded that terrorists shouldn't be killed, rather they should be caught and questioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The remark comes after two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by terrorists in Budgam on Friday. The Budgam attack was the fifth in the Kashmir valley since a new government was formed.

When asked if Pakistan should be blamed every time for terrorist attacks, Abdullah said, "There is no question of this, I would say that there should be an investigation into this. They should not be killed, they should be caught and asked who is behind them."

Farooq Abdullah said that he has a doubt that is it done by the people who were trying to destabilise the government in Jammu and Kashmir which is led by Omar Abdullah.

Meanwhile, BJP slammed Abdullah saying it is very unfortunate that instead of giving priority to the nation, some people are giving priority to politics, family and vote bank.

"It does not befit Farooq Abdullah to blame the Indian Army, Indian agencies to escape his responsibility or to save the sponsors of terrorism," said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Poonawalla added that it seems to become a habit for the Congress and the ecosystem which is in power in Jammu and Kashmir, because we have seen that the Congress gave a clean chit to Pakistan and the sponsors of terrorism in the 26/11 case. Now the same modus operandi has been used..."

However, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the LG has the responsibility of law and order and if terrorist attacks are happening there, BJP should take the responsibility.

"I am saying that terrorists are coming from Pakistan, why are you not stopping them?...What is the Modi government doing? It is the government's responsibility to stop them, to arrest them. This is the failure of the Narendra Modi government that they are not able to stop the terrorists," reported ANI quoting Owaisi.

Meanwhile, Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that NC Chief should not make such irresponsible statements.