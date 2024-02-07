Farooq Nazki, poet and Sahitya Akademi winner, dies at 83
Farooq Nazki, who held several important positions in All India Radio Kashmir and Doordarshan, suffered a heart attack on Monday night, family sources said.
Mir Mohammad Farooq Nazki, veteran broadcaster, poet and Sahitya Akademi winner, passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in Katra. He was 83.
"The passing away of a qalander is not to be mourned; his fulfilling life is to be celebrated. For he has left this station after enriching it in many ways. A societal loss which is a personal bereavement. RIP Mir Mohammed Farooq Nazki (1940 - 2024)," former minister Haseeb Drabu, who is also the son-in-law of the deceased, wrote on X.
All India Radio tweeted, Former Station Director of Akashvani and Doordarshan Srinagar, Sahitya Akademi Awardee, a prominent poet and a Broadcaster – Farooq Nazki passed away yesterday after prolonged illness.
Deputy Director General (Engineering) and Cluster Head Akashvani Srinagar Ajay Dohare and staff of station expresses grief over his demise.
He is survived by two daughters and a son.
