Farooq Nazki, poet and Sahitya Akademi winner, dies at 83

Mir Mohammad Farooq Nazki, veteran broadcaster, poet and Sahitya Akademi winner, passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in Katra. He was 83.

Sources close to the family revealed that Nazki was not keeping well for the past few years and had moved to live with his son in Jammu. On Monday night, he suffered a heart attack. His body was being taken from Jammu to Srinagar and will be laid to rest at the Malkha graveyard here on Wednesday

Nazki held several important positions in All India Radio Kashmir and Doordarshan and inn 1995, Nazki was awarded the Sahitya Academi award in Kashmiri for his poetry book Naar Hyutun Kanzal Wanas (Fire in the eyelashes). He was also the media advisor to two chief ministers -- Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

People from various quarters have condoled the passing away of the veteran journalist.

Ghulam Nabi Azad posted, Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the living legend Farooq Nazki sahib. His literary brilliance & media presence were unparalleled. His contribution in the field of broadcasting and literature will have an everlasting impact on our cultural and literary treasure. I pray for his peace & offer condolence to his family!