Farooq Nazki, poet and Sahitya Akademi winner, dies at 83

Mir Mohammad Farooq Nazki, veteran broadcaster, poet and Sahitya Akademi winner, passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in Katra. He was 83.

Sources close to the family revealed that Nazki was not keeping well for the past few years and had moved to live with his son in Jammu. On Monday night, he suffered a heart attack. His body was being taken from Jammu to Srinagar and will be laid to rest at the Malkha graveyard here on Wednesday

Nazki held several important positions in All India Radio Kashmir and Doordarshan and inn 1995, Nazki was awarded the Sahitya Academi award in Kashmiri for his poetry book Naar Hyutun Kanzal Wanas (Fire in the eyelashes). He was also the media advisor to two chief ministers -- Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

People from various quarters have condoled the passing away of the veteran journalist.

Ghulam Nabi Azad posted, Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the living legend Farooq Nazki sahib. His literary brilliance & media presence were unparalleled. His contribution in the field of broadcasting and literature will have an everlasting impact on our cultural and literary treasure. I pray for his peace & offer condolence to his family!

"The passing away of a qalander is not to be mourned; his fulfilling life is to be celebrated. For he has left this station after enriching it in many ways. A societal loss which is a personal bereavement. RIP Mir Mohammed Farooq Nazki (1940 - 2024)," former minister Haseeb Drabu, who is also the son-in-law of the deceased, wrote on X.

All India Radio tweeted, Former Station Director of Akashvani and Doordarshan Srinagar, Sahitya Akademi Awardee, a prominent poet and a Broadcaster – Farooq Nazki passed away yesterday after prolonged illness.

Deputy Director General (Engineering) and Cluster Head Akashvani Srinagar Ajay Dohare and staff of station expresses grief over his demise.

He is survived by two daughters and a son.

