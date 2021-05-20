{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days after India lost the ONGC Videsh Ltd-discovered Farzad-B gas field in the Persian Gulf, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that Iran wanted to involve India at a later stage.

Bagchi also informed that the involvement of the Indian consortium is underway and the authorities are in touch with their Iranian counterpart.

Iran has recently awarded a contract for developing the significant reserve to a local company.

"The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has signed a contract worth $1.78 billion with Petropars Group for the development of Farzad B Gas Field in the Persian Gulf," the Iranian oil ministry's official news service Shana reported.

"The deal was signed on Monday, May 17, in a ceremony held in the presence of Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh in Tehran," it further said.

The Farzad B gas field holds 23 trillion cubic feet of in-place reserves, of which about 60% is recoverable. It also holds gas condensates of about 5,000 barrels per billion cubic feet of gas.

ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), had in 2008 discovered a giant gas field in the Farsi offshore exploration block.

OVL and its partners had offered to invest up to $11 billion for the development of the discovery, which was later named Farzad-B.

The 3,500 square kilometer Farsi block sits in a water depth of 20-90 metres on the Iranian side of the Persian Gulf.

