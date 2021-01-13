'Fasal Bima Yojana' benefitted crores of farmers: PM Modi

The crop insurance scheme launched by his government has benefitted crores of farmers by mitigating farming risks against the vagaries of nature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as it completed five years since its launch.

In tweets, Modi also asked people to get information on how the 'PM Fasal Bima Yojana' has helped farmers from his NaMo app.

"An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme," he said.

"How has PM Fasal Bima Yojana ensured greater benefit to farmers? How has transparency been furthered in settlement of claims?

These, and other aspects relating to PM-FBY have been answered through innovative content on the NaMo App's Your Voice Section," he added.

PMFBY, a comprehensive coverage, protecting farmers from sowing to post-harvest by combining extensive uses of technology to assess crop losses was launched from Kharif season in 2016.

Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmers to insure their crops.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on completion of 5 years of Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme. I want to urge all the farming brothers that if you have not yet insured your crop, then get your crop insured today," he tweeted.

प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के अंतर्गत अभी तक लगभग 29 करोड़ किसान बीमित हो चुके हैं।



Meanwhile, farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three contentious farm laws said they will burn copies of Centre's new agriculture laws at all demonstration sites on the festival of Lohri today, as a mark of protest against the legislation.

This comes a day after the protesting farmer unions asserted they will not appear before the Supreme Court-appointed panel, alleging it was "pro-government", and said they won't settle for anything less than the repeal of the three contentious laws.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the controversial farm laws till further orders and set up the four-member committee to resolve the impasse between the Centre and the farmer unions protesting at Delhi's borders over the legislations.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) system for their crops.





