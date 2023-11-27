Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical and on ventilator support, admitted to Medanta Hospital: Report
Fashion designer Rohit Bal is critical and on ventilator support after being admitted to Medanta Hospital due to a pre-existing cardiac condition.
Fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly admitted to Medanta Hospital in the National Capital Region owing to pre-existing cardiac condition. The fashion designer is reportedly critical and has been put on ventilator support.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message