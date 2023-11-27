Fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly admitted to Medanta Hospital in the National Capital Region owing to pre-existing cardiac condition. The fashion designer is reportedly critical and has been put on ventilator support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to HT City, people familiar with the ailment of Rohit Bal has informed that Rohit Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Rohit Bal, 62, has reportedly been in and out of rehab and hospitals for alcohol abuse and consequent health problems. In November last year, Bal was admitted to Medanta Hospital in a critical condition and was visited by old friend Arjun Rampal, as per reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Gudda is in very bad shape. He was almost dead in November. The doctors had to flush out alcohol and sleeping pills from his system when his friends took him to the hospital," a close friend of Rohit Bal told HT City in an interview around 6-7 months ago.

Rohit Bal had undergone an emergency angioplasty when he suffered a heart attack in February 2010.

Born in Srinagar on May 8, 1961, Rohit Bal began his career in 1986, founding Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd with his brother, and launched his independent collection in 1990. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A St. Stephens College alumnus, he studied fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi.

Rohit Bal won the 'Designer of the Year' award at the Indian Fashion Awards in 2006. He has also won 'Designer of the Year' at the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Awards in 2001. He was awarded as the Lakme Grand Finale Designer for 2012.

In 2020, he was recognized as "Iconic Fashion Designer of the country" by the jury of the Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Bal has an international clientele that includes Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson and Uma Thurman among various Indian celebrities. He is also an ambassador for Omega watches.

Rohit Bal has also designed costumes for the popular Indian game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

