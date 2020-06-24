BENGALURU: Around 3.5 million customers bought 10 million products during fashion e-tailer Myntra’s recent four-day online sale, in the first big e-commerce sale event this year.

The Flipkart-owned firm’s ‘End Of Reason Sale’, that was held between 19-23 June, saw shoppers across the country place about 4 million orders, across multiple categories on the online platform.

The last edition of its biannual sale, in December, witnessed 2.85 million customers placing 4.2 million orders for 9.6 million items.

Myntra’s sale event was a litmus test of sorts to gauge consumer sentiment with the covid-19 crisis impacting overall discretionary spends.

E-commerce firms such as Flipkart and Amazon India are also offering curated sale events for customers on their platforms, in a bid to clear old inventory and push up sales volumes, which took a big hit during the two-month long covid-19-led lockdown.

After the lockdown, Walmart-owned Flipkart kicked off its first sale event ‘Big Saving Days’ on 23 June. The five-day sale covers electronics, appliances, furniture, fashion, mobile phones, home essentials among others, offering discounts up to 70% on different items.

“...The present edition witnessed successful integration with 400 offline stores through technology. Over 3.5 million customers shopped during the event, with about 13.5 million unique visitors, generating close to 120 million sessions. We have recorded an 86% increase in the number of customers from tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond, the highest so far," said Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra.

Myntra’s kirana partners are also currently delivering 2.4 lakh items per day across the country, Nagaram said.

Of the 3.5 million customers who shopped during the sale event, with over 7 lakh first-timers, 56% of were from Tier 2 cities and beyond.

The top Tier 2 and 3 cities included Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal, Aizawl and Panchkula. The most popular men’s product has been T-shirts, selling over 17 lakh units and the most sought after product for women were kurtas, that sold about 8 lakh units.

The BOAT wireless earphone was the most sold item, at 16,600 units, during the sale, Myntra said.

