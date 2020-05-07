Apparel, footwear and electronics retailers, which saw a business slump since India imposed strict lockdown measures on 25 March, opened a few stores this week with limited staff and contactless payment options, in what could become the new normal for retailers.

Footwear retailer Bata India Ltd opened 180 of its over 1,400 stores. It has created an instruction manual in 11 regional languages for its 6,000-odd employees, trained store staff, and done away with paper bills. “We are encouraging customers to try shoes themselves, make contact-less payments and insist on an e-invoice. Our contact centre is keeping customers informed about which stores have re-opened," Sandeep Kataria, chief executive officer, Bata India said. It has opened stores in Bengaluru, Kochi, Mangaluru, Puducherry, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, among others.

Fashion retailer Benetton started operations in over a dozen of its over 350 stores in Goa, Panchkula and Imphal. However, its stores in key markets, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, remained shuttered. India’s top metros are also its big spenders, but a high load of infections in these cities isn’t making it easier for brands to reopen there just yet. The covid-induced lockdowns, said Sundeep Chugh, chief executive officer and managing director, Benetton India, will take retailers back by a year.

The company is encouraging cashless payments, online invoices at stores, and running stores with limited staff, while ensuring clothes that are tried on are kept away for 24-48 hours before they are displayed back on racks.

The lockdown prompted most retailers to lower their annual growth forecasts by 20-30%.

At electronics retailer Croma, sales for male and female grooming products, laptops, and small kitchen appliances were brisk in the last two days as it opened in 25 of its 170 locations.

The retailer, for now, is refraining from offering freebies and discounts but is providing EMI options. “There is uncertainty, but we want to ensure the stock in our stores is enough to fulfil demand," said Ritesh Ghosal, chief of marketing and insights, Infiniti Retail, which runs Croma stores, adding different directives flowing in from different states has been challenging.

