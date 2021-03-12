Fast food chains such as McDonald’s and Domino's have benefited with opening up and scaling up of convenience channels such as takeaways, and drive-thru, as consumers are yet to fully return to the stores.

“Convenience channels are driving recovery in the covid environment. These channels have received a structural boost and are key to driving sales per store," according to a 12 March report by brokerage Motilal Oswal on Westlife Development that runs the McDonald’s restaurants and west and south India.

“Sales per average stores increased to Rs48.5 million in FY20 from ₹35.3 million in FY16. The management believes sales per store could increase to Rs65–70 million (a potential game-changer for margins and ROCEs) and rise to ₹100 million eventually," it said.

Covid-led restrictions pushed restaurants to open additional channels and ramp up access through drive-thru and takeaways. The move also helped them gain edge over third-party delivery aggregators and attract consumers.

Domino’s opened up a drive-thru facility in the December quarter. “We launched ‘Drive-N-Pick’, a new initiative that offers customers a safe, convenient way of ordering. It simulates the conventional drive-through experience wherein customers can place an order online and pick it up from the store from within the safe confines of their car or their bike. The early response to this initiative has been encouraging, and we believe that this will be an important element in driving the relevance and the use case for the takeaway channel in the future," Jubilant Foodworks' top management said in its December quarter earnings call. Jubilant Foodworks operates the Domino's pizza chain in India.

In fact, in the December quarter the company reported a 101.4% recovery in overall business, led by takeaways and delivery. Dine-in business reported a sales recovery of 43.6%. Takeaway channel reported a recovery rate of 163%.

The channel is also a low-cost model, said companies. “That is a channel where we have incremental occasions that can be build out and it is also a channel that is from a cost point of view the lowest cost and the customer is a lowest cost customer because he does not use the store assets, he does not use our delivery manpower, he comes and picks up the food from the store. So, we must make this process and this experience as smooth and as friction free as we can and not impose any barriers that can come and constraint the growth of this channel," Pratik Pota, CEO, Jubilant Foodworks said in post-earnings call on 03 February. The company does not plan to charge a any convenience fee on the channel right now, he said.

