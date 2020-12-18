Fast food chains set to make significant gains in post-covid world

NEW DELHI: With their inherent strength of home delivery and value-for-money offerings, fast food chains in India are seeing faster recovery and are poised to gain from consumers preferring familiar Quick Service Restaurants to dine-in and order from.

Over the past few weeks, the impressive response to Burger King India’s initial public offering, Jubilant FoodWorks’ foray into a biryani chain, and Wendy’s expansion in the country via cloud kitchens underlines both investor and consumer appetite for more branded fast food chains.

Covid 19 has dealt a body blow to the eating-out market and for the medium term has altered the way restaurants will function, with greater focus on delivery and takeaways.

QSR chains could clearly benefit in the post-covid world helped by strong digital presence and consumer shift to branded foods, said analysts tracking the sector. Consumers, said Kaustubh Pawaskar, AVP, research, Sharekhan, part of BNP Paribas, will shift to trusted brands because of health and safety measures they have taken. Moreover, every (QSR) brand has its delivery model in place, he said.

“If you have an efficient delivery model, obviously, it is going to help you because larger shift is happening towards delivery and takeaway rather than dining-out and in the post-pandemic era I think that is going to sustain. These two factors will definitely help trusted brands score over the other stand-alone brands available in the market," he said.

The pandemic-induced lockdown, social distancing protocols, and fear of the infection have hit the eating out business hard. Although home deliveries have recovered significantly, revival in dine-in could take another six to eight months.

To be sure, fast food chains have perfected delivery and convenience formats in India, are available on food aggregator platforms besides having their own app and are focusing on value offers. Chains such as McDonald’s, Domino’s, and KFC are focused on affordability, especially key at a time when consumers are feeling thrifty.

In its September quarter earnings, Westlife Development, the master franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India reported strong sales recovery led by its convenience channels that include delivery, takeout, drive-thru and on-the-go.

The company said it achieved close to 70% of pre-covid sales in the September quarter. “I think every month since the beginning of the pandemic, we've seen an organic growth of around 7-10%. In our last financial release, we did say that we're back to around 75-80% of pre-covid levels, and we see that number only growing in this quarter," said Akshay Jatia, director, IT and brand extensions, McDonald’s India West and South.

Fried chicken and burger chain KFC said it has seen significant traffic in orders through its delivery and takeaways. In the aftermath of covid, the restaurant chain expects “fundamental shifts in consumer behaviour" in the ₹4.2 lakh crore organized restaurant market.

“Given that some of these fast-food chains have launched zero-contact deliveries, I think that is also helping, because what we are seeing is clearly occupancies in dine-in have still not recovered," said Anuj Sethi, senior director, CRISIL Rating.

"Our restaurants had been operational for delivery and takeaways for a while now, and we’ve seen significant traffic in orders through these channels. As more and more restaurants open for dine-in now, there has been a gradual rise in the dine-in channel as well. Consumers are preferring to walk into restaurants for their KFC favourites," said Samir Menon, managing director, KFC India.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd that operates Domino’s Pizza in India said its revenues in October recovered to 96.2% of last year, driven by delivery growing by 16.3% and takeaway by 64.3%. Its September quarter revenues were down 18% year-on-year. Underscoring its faith in branded fast food portfolio, earlier this week, the company announced its foray into a biryani chain with three restaurants in Gurgaon ready for delivery, takeaway and dine-in.

Earlier this month, American fast-food firm The Wendy’s Company announced plans to expand its presence in India over the next decade in collaboration with its master franchisee Sierra Nevada Restaurants and cloud kitchen specialist Rebel Foods. As part of the association 250 Wendy’s cloud kitchens are set to open across India, apart from 150 outlets.

This trend is likely to gain more traction going forward. A recent report by Dineout said that cloud kitchens which have a current market share of 13% will increase to 30% in the coming year. It further expects takeaway and delivery channels to grow by 15% and 30.5%, respectively.

