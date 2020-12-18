Fast food chains set to make significant gains in post-covid world

The company said it achieved close to 70% of pre-covid sales in the September quarter. “I think every month since the beginning of the pandemic, we've seen an organic growth of around 7-10%. In our last financial release, we did say that we're back to around 75-80% of pre-covid levels, and we see that number only growing in this quarter," said Akshay Jatia, director, IT and brand extensions, McDonald’s India West and South.