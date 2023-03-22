Ramadan 2023 is approaching, and Muslims will fast from dawn to dusk, breaking their fast with dates. But if you are diabetic and still want to fast, then you must first seek advice from your healthcare provider regarding insulin dosage and medication adjustments.

Raising caution, Dr Vaishali Verma, Consultant- Nutrition and Dietetics, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, told Hindustan Times, “When people fast for many hours each day, they may tend to indulge in overeating during morning and night meals which can be dangerous for diabetic patients. The food eaten during Ramadan can be fried, oily, and sweet which can raise blood sugar levels and pose dangerous risks like fatty liver, obesity, and hypertension."

Here are a few tips that diabetic patients must follow, in case they are fasting for Ramadan.

Get good sleep: Having enough sleep is important for our overall wellness, especially during fasting. It is recommended to wake up at least an hour earlier during Ramadan to have Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and to have enough energy throughout the day. Properly preparing and peacefully having the meal can aid in digestion and prevent digestive issues later on.

Keep hydrating: Dr. G Sushma, a consultant clinical dietician at CARE Hospitals, highlights the importance of staying hydrated while fasting, particularly for diabetic patients. While speaking to HT, she recommends hydrating drinks such as lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, fresh fruit juices, pomegranate molasses, locust bean drinks, and rose sharbats to maintain proper body fluids and avoid dehydration. However, she advises avoiding caffeinated drinks like coffee and tea, as they may cause the body to lose minerals and salts.

Adding probiotics: A spoonful of yogurt after your sehri meal can work wonders for your health. Not only will it soothe the stomach, but it will also prevent acidity, and keep you safe from getting dehydrated throughout the day.

End the fast with sugar-free drink: For a healthy Iftar, start with a sugar-free hydrating drink and eat in moderation. Avoid fatty, carb-heavy, and salty foods like samosas, kebabs, and poori. Instead, opt for leafy vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, and lean meats like skinless chicken and fish. Choose low-fat cooking methods like baking, steaming, grilling, and shallow frying.

Keep monitoring your blood sugar: Consulting a healthcare professional before starting a fasting regimen is important, especially for individuals with underlying health conditions or taking medication. Monitoring blood sugar levels regularly is crucial for individuals with diabetes who plan to fast, and regulating them before fasting is recommended.

Insulin users should consult a doctor to determine any necessary adjustments to the dosage or timing. For individuals taking medication, shifting medication timing to post-sunset is advised. Those with co-morbidities such as kidney disease, heart ailments, high blood pressure, and uncontrolled Type 1 diabetes should be cautious and consult a doctor before beginning a fasting regimen.