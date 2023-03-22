Fasting for Ramadan 2023? Here are 5 tips diabetic patients should follow2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 05:38 PM IST
If you are diabetic, your blood sugar levels must be regularly monitored, and Sehri must be planned well to control levels
Ramadan 2023 is approaching, and Muslims will fast from dawn to dusk, breaking their fast with dates. But if you are diabetic and still want to fast, then you must first seek advice from your healthcare provider regarding insulin dosage and medication adjustments.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×