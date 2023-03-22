Fasting for Ramadan 2023? Here are 5 tips diabetic patients should follow

Here are a few tips that diabetic patients must follow, in case they are fasting for Ramadan.

Get good sleep: Having enough sleep is important for our overall wellness, especially during fasting. It is recommended to wake up at least an hour earlier during Ramadan to have Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and to have enough energy throughout the day. Properly preparing and peacefully having the meal can aid in digestion and prevent digestive issues later on.