Fast-track applications for covid jabs a worry

Early applications for emergency licensure by vaccine developers Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech International Ltd have raised concerns over insufficient clinical trial data in the public domain, experts said.

Unlike foreign vaccine manufacturers, which first made their data public and then applied for emergency licences, both SII and Bharat Biotech submitted their applications to Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani even before completing their phase III clinical trials.

In fact, Bharat Biotech began phase III enrolment for its vaccine candidate just 25 days ago and is using its phase I and II safety and immunogenicity data for seeking emergency licensure.

“The regulator has to be satisfied with the risk-benefit ratio, and in this situation, if the benefit is more, he (DCGI) may consider," Indian Council of Medical Research director-general Balram Bhargava said. ICMR is the co-sponsor for both SII;s and Bharat Biotech’s clinical trials.

According to clinical trial rules, a company can seek accelerated approval if it observes “remarkable efficacy" with a defined dose in phase II clinical trial and there is an unmet medical need of serious and life-threatening disease. However, even data from Bharat Biotech’s phase I and II trials have not been published so far.

“How can Bharat Biotech seek emergency use when it has not established efficacy? Even safety and immunogenicity data are not in public domain. Look at international companies like Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which have announced their efficacy data and then sought an emergency use authorization. How can people have confidence in vaccines without the data? There seems to be competition to seek emergency use," said Madhavi Yennapu, senior principal scientist at the National Institute of Science Technology and Development Studies.

According to two people in the know SII is relying on interim data for its phase II and III clinical trials for seeking emergency use approval from DCGI.

For Serum Institute, the issue is the lack of data being made available to the public from its 1,600-participant phase III bridging study, which shows the vaccine it is contract manufacturing under the brand ‘Covishield’ is similar to that of original developers AstraZeneca and University of Oxford.

On Tuesday, AstraZeneca’s data on efficacy, which showed 62% and 90% efficacy for two different dosing regimens, was published in medical journal The Lancet.

While Serum Institute has submitted its application for emergency licensure, the UK regulator is yet to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a letter to DCGI Somani, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Niti Aayog member Vinod K Paul, civil society group All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN) questioned Serum Institute’s application before the UK regulator’s approval.

“Given that the UK’s MHRA is still examining the data for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine candidate and that it is evident that interim data for all study participants from SII’s (Serum Institute’s) trial could not possibly have been submitted, SII’s application appears to be premature and most likely incomplete. For a company with such a considerable international reputation, the least to be expected would be for it to seek approval only on the basis of a complete and well considered application," AIDAN wrote in its letter on Tuesday, a copy of which was seen by Mint.

The Subject Expert Committee in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to deliberate over the two proposals, as well as another one by Pfizer.

On Saturday, Pfizer became the first in India to submit its application for emergency licensure, seeking a waiver on clinical trials following an approval from the UK Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last week.

Pfizer’s detailed phase 3 efficacy data was published by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday. The publication comes ahead of Thursday’s review of the company’s application FDA.

