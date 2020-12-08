Fast-track applications for covid jabs a worry

“Given that the UK’s MHRA is still examining the data for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine candidate and that it is evident that interim data for all study participants from SII’s (Serum Institute’s) trial could not possibly have been submitted, SII’s application appears to be premature and most likely incomplete. For a company with such a considerable international reputation, the least to be expected would be for it to seek approval only on the basis of a complete and well considered application," AIDAN wrote in its letter on Tuesday, a copy of which was seen by Mint.