Government has set up a fast-track Court at Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of unfair means) Act, 2024 and other related offences. All the related cases will be transferred to the special designated fast track court.

The move came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks on Thursday.

Later on Thursday night in a self-recorded video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that "more strict" action would be taken against paper leaks as the CJP-led protests continue over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the purpose of the fast-track court set up at Rouse Avenue? ⌵ The fast-track court at Rouse Avenue is established to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and related cases of examination paper leaks. 2 Why did Prime Minister Modi announce the establishment of fast-track courts? ⌵ Prime Minister Modi announced the fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for individuals involved in paper leaks, addressing the widespread distress caused to students and families due to examination fraud. 3 How will the fast-track court handle existing paper leak cases? ⌵ All pending cases related to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, will be transferred to the newly designated fast-track court for expedited trials. 4 Should students expect quicker resolutions to paper leak cases with the new fast-track court? ⌵ Yes, the establishment of the fast-track court aims to provide quicker resolutions to paper leak cases, facilitating more efficient legal proceedings. 5 What additional measures will be discussed by the Union Cabinet concerning paper leaks? ⌵ The Union Cabinet will discuss a draft Bill that includes provisions for fast-track courts and tougher penalties for offenders involved in paper leaks during its meeting.

The Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for fast-track courts and stringent punishment for offenders on Friday.

The Judge incharge of the Mediation Centre, Tis Hazari Court, Anu Grover Baliga, has been transferred to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Judge by the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued an order for transfer of Anu Grover Baliga, Judge-in-Mediation, Central, Tis Hazari Court, to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI) (Specially Designated Fast Track Court), to try the offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and connected offences, at Rouse Avenue Court Complex.

View full Image View full Image The order issued by the Registrar General, Arun Bhardwaj, read as the judicial officer shall be under the control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi.

The order issued by the Registrar General, Arun Bhardwaj, read as the judicial officer shall be under the control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi.

The Principal District & Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, shall transfer all the pending cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and connected offences to the newly created Fast Track Court, the order read.

A protest against the NEET UG Paper leak has been ongoing at Jantar Mantar for almost a month.

CJP wants Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been protesting at Jantar Mantar for over a month, has lamented that the prime minister, through his fast-track court annoucement, was focusing on remedies after the damage was done, rather than addressing the root cause.

"The announcement of fast-track courts is not a real solution. It is merely a distraction. The Prime Minister is making a cruel joke with the future of millions of students across this country." said Ashutosh Ranka, national spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party.

The CJP has reiterated that it continue its protests until the Government accepts its demands seeking Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, ₹1 crore compensation for families of children who died by suicide nad no prosecution of peaceful protesters during 20 July march to Parliament.

The CJP leadership is expected to hold talks with Union government on Friday.

Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday night July 24) ended his 26-day hunger strike at hospital in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, marking a significant development amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The announcement of fast-track courts is not a real solution. It is merely a distraction.

Visuals from the hospital showed Wangchuk sipping from a cup with the assistance of the two Union ministers. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was also present.