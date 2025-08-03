FASTag Annual Pass: 5 key advantages of choosing it over existing per-trip fee format

The Ministry of of Road Transport and Highways has announced a new annual FASTag pass for daily commuters in India, to be available from August 15, 2025.
Notably, the Annual Pass is not mandatory, and the existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to operate as is. Users who do not opt for the Annual Pass can continue to use their FASTag for regular transactions as per applicable user fee rates at fee plazas.
Here's a look at the benefits of using this pass over the per-trip charged at present.
