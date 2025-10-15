FASTag annual pass crosses 2.5 million users

The FASTag annual pass has received an overwhelming response, crossing the 2.5 million mark with around 56.7 million transactions in the last two months, the road ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Launched on 15 August, the annual pass provides a seamless and economical travel option to the national highway users and is applicable at about 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and national expressways.

The pass eliminates the need for frequent FASTag recharges through a one-time fee payment of ₹3,000 for one year's validity, covering up to 200 toll plaza crossings.

The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag.

The pass is activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of a one-time fee through the Rajmargyatra App or the NHAI website, ensuring a smooth travel experience.

The pass is non-transferable and is valid at national highway and national expressway fee plazas. At fee plazas on expressways, state highways managed by state governments or local bodies, the FASTag will utilize the existing wallet balance for payments at state highway tolls, parking, and other related services.

The overwhelming response to the FASTag annual pass underlines the NHAI's commitment to provide a safe, smooth, and seamless travel experience, the statement said.

While safe and smooth travel is being facilitated through the annual pass scheme, it has also been launched in response to rising concerns over high toll charges on Indian highways. Several new highway stretches feature a string of toll booths, making movement on certain routes extremely expensive for both personal and commercial vehicles.