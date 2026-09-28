Over one crore FASTag annual passes issued since August 2025 launch: govt

The ministry of road transport and highways said on Monday that its FASTag annual pass has seen rapid adoption, crossing the milestone of one crore passes issued since introducing the scheme last year.

Launched on 15 August 2025, the pass provides commuters with an economical, hassle-free journey across nearly 1,150 toll plazas on national highways and expressways. By paying a one-time fee of Rs. 3,075, drivers can bypass frequent top-ups for either one full year or up to 200 toll crossings. This annual pass is available to all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag.

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The annual pass activates within two hours on a vehicle's existing FASTag following a one-time fee payment on the Rajmargyatra app or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website, enabling smooth travel on national highways nationwide.

The non-transferable pass is valid across national highway and national expressway fee plazas. At expressway or state highway plazas managed by state governments or local bodies, the FASTag uses the existing wallet balance for state highway tolls and parking payments.

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The rising adoption of the FASTag annual pass highlights its role in facilitating seamless, cost-effective national highway travel, the ministry statement noted. The initiative also reflects NHAI's commitment to delivering a safe, smooth, and seamless highway travel experience across the country, it said.

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Alongside facilitating safe and smooth transit, the annual pass scheme was introduced amid growing concerns over high toll rates on Indian highways. Multiple new highway corridors feature a series of toll plazas that render travel on specific routes cost-prohibitive for both private and commercial transport. For instance, one-way travel along the under-construction 1,386-km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is estimated to cost between ₹1,000 and ₹3,000 depending on vehicle type.

FASTag portability On 17 September, NHAI said it had enabled its FASTag portability service OneTag on the newly launched Rajmargyatra mobile app. The feature allows users to link their existing vehicle sticker to a new bank account and switch issuer banks without replacing the physical tag, the agency said in a statement.

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About the Author Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscap...Read More ✕ Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.