FASTag Annual Pass launches today: Price and validity details inside

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is rolling out a FASTag annual pass for private vehicles on Independence Day, 15 August.

The pass will offer toll-free travel to users on select National Highways and Expressways for one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

What is FASTag Annual Pass? The new FASTag Annual Pass offers free passage for private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, vans, through designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas for one year or 200 trips (whichever is earlier) without the usual per-trip user fee charges applicable to regular FASTag.

How much will it cost? The Annual FASTag Pass is priced at ₹3,000 per year and allows up to 200 toll crossings. It could be especially beneficial for frequent travellers, particularly those whose routes involve higher average toll costs, as the greater the toll expense, the greater the savings under the annual pass.

For instance, if the average toll cost is ₹50, a traveller would pay ₹10,000 for 200 toll crossings. However, by purchasing the Annual Pass, they can make the same number of crossings for just ₹3,000, less than half of what they would otherwise pay.

FASTag Annual Pass validity The Annual Pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or 200 transactions (trips), whichever comes first. Once either limit is reached - 200 trips or one year - the Annual Pass will automatically change to a regular FASTag.