FASTag Annual Pass rolling out on August 15: 200 toll-free trips and more | Top queries answered

Highway commuting in India is set for a major upgrade as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) introduces the FASTag Annual Pass starting August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.

The new pass is designed to simplify and reduce the cost of frequent highway travel. Under this scheme, owners of private cars, jeeps, and vans can pay a one-time fee of ₹3,000, which will cover up to 200 toll transactions or travel for one full year, whichever comes first.

Here are the top ten queries answered What is a FASTag Annual Pass? The FASTag Annual Pass offers private cars, jeeps, and vans free access through designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas, valid for either one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Once the payment of ₹3,000 for the 2025–26 base year is confirmed, the pass will typically be activated on the registered FASTag within two hours.

Where is the FASTag Annual Pass valid? The FASTag Annual Pass is valid only on national highways and expressways managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Examples: Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, Mumbai–Nashik, Mumbai–Surat, and Mumbai–Ratnagiri routes.

For tolls on state highways or municipal roads, FASTag will continue to operate normally, with standard charges applied. Some state-managed highways include the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway (also known as Samruddhi Mahamarg), Atal Setu, Agra–Lucknow Expressway, Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway, and Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway.

What to do if you have an existing pass? There’s no need to purchase a new FASTag, as the Annual Pass can be linked to an existing FASTag, provided it meets certain eligibility conditions, such as being clearly displayed on the windshield and the vehicle registration number not being blacklisted.

How to purchase the FASTag Annual Pass online? Follow these steps:

1. Visit the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official NHAI/MoRTH website.

2. Log in using details such as your vehicle registration number and FASTag ID.

3. Make a payment of ₹3,000 through UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking.

4. Once the payment is successful, the Annual Pass will be linked to your existing FASTag—no need to purchase a new one.

5. You’ll receive an SMS confirmation on August 15, when the pass becomes active.

What are the limits? Starting August 15, each time your vehicle passes through a FASTag-enabled toll plaza managed by NHAI or MoRTH, one trip will be deducted from your FASTag Annual Pass balance.

Non-Transferable & Non-Refundable: The pass is linked to a specific vehicle and cannot be transferred or refunded.

Limited Coverage: It is only valid on designated national highways and expressways under NHAI and MoRTH, not state highways.

No Auto-Renewal: Once expired, users must reapply manually to renew the pass.

Once you’ve either completed 200 trips or reached the one-year validity, whichever comes first, your FASTag will automatically revert to the regular pay-per-use system.