FASTag Annual Pass rolls out today: How to apply for yearly toll payment permit? Validity, price, more details here

FASTag Annual Pass was launched today by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (MoRTH), has brought about a major change in the tall collection process with its activation on 79th Independence Day, August 15.

Advertisement

The FASTag official account in a post on X stated, “The much awaited launch is finally here! FASTag Annual Pass is live now!”

Also Read | FASTag Annual Pass: 200 toll crossings at a fraction of total cos

Reforming the toll payments process for non-commercial private vehicles, FASTag Annual Pass offers toll-free travel on select National Highways and Expressways.

Advertisement

FASTag Annual Pass validity Valid for one year or up to 200 toll plaza crossings, whichever comes first, this pass will not only make long distance travel convenient but will also speed up the toll collection process.

This implies that from the date of activation, the Annual Pass is valid for one year or up to 200 transactions (trips) — whichever is earlier. Once the FASTag Annual Pass expires, motorists will have to re-activate it to continue drawing the benefits of the Annual pass. Users must note that FASTag wallet balance cannot be used to activate or re-activate it.

FASTag Annual Pass price The government rolled out the annual toll collection pass for ₹3000. Starting from the day the vehicle owner activates it, it allows “Seamless travel across highways without the hassle of frequent top-ups.”

Advertisement

How to apply for FASTag Annual Pass price To access FASTag Annual Pass, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Download Rajmargyatra app from Google Play Store or Apple App store

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nhai.rajmargyatra

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/rajmargyatra/id6449488412 Step 2: On the homepage, click on Annual Pass

Step 3: Select ‘Pre book’

Step 4: Click on ‘Get started.’

Step 5: Enter registered vehicle number

Step 6: Before clicking on ‘Validate’, check vehicle's eligibility

Step 7: Proceed to OTP verification.

Step 8: Complete the process by making online payment.

Advertisement