FASTag crosses 86 million transactions in July

Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “We are glad to witness NETC FASTag scaling new heights within 4 years of its inception. The interoperability of NETC FASTag has helped millions of vehicle owners get the seamless toll plaza experience. We at NPCI strive to make essential travel safer for customers and provide them with make contactless, hassle-free and convenient toll payments. We are confident that NETC FASTag will see an increased adoption in the future as it is also venturing into the state highways, city toll plazas and parking lots, enabling digital Contactless Toll Payment facility to local city residents as well."