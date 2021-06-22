OPEN APP
Home >News >India >FASTag finally comes to Yamuna Expressway; three toll plazas set up

After a long delay, users of the Yamuna Expressway will now be able to use the FASTag to electronically pay toll tax on the privately-managed highway connecting Noida and Agra, officials said.

The service was inaugurated at the Jewar toll plaza of the expressway on Tuesday in presence of the officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL).

“The FASTag service was expected to come up earlier but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic," YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said at the inauguration event.

The 165-km-long expressway has three toll plazas – Jewar, Mathura and Agra on the route. All the plazas will have four FASTag lanes, two on either side, according to officials.

A key agreement for installation of the FASTag system, which has already been installed on government-managed National Highways, was signed on March 15 between the YEIDA, JIL and IDBI Bank, the officials said.

The IDBI Bank shall be the acquiring bank and manage toll collection and related processes for the toll plazas of the projects for a period of seven years, they said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

