FASTag finally comes to Yamuna Expressway; three toll plazas set up

The 165-km-long expressway has three toll plazas – Jewar, Mathura and Agra – on the route, with four FASTag lanes, two on either side, at each plaza

After a long delay, users of the Yamuna Expressway will now be able to use the FASTag to electronically pay toll tax on the privately-managed highway connecting Noida and Agra, officials said.

“The FASTag service was expected to come up earlier but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic," YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said at the inauguration event.

The 165-km-long expressway has three toll plazas – Jewar, Mathura and Agra on the route. All the plazas will have four FASTag lanes, two on either side, according to officials.

A key agreement for installation of the FASTag system, which has already been installed on government-managed National Highways, was signed on March 15 between the YEIDA, JIL and IDBI Bank, the officials said.

The IDBI Bank shall be the acquiring bank and manage toll collection and related processes for the toll plazas of the projects for a period of seven years, they said.

