New Delhi: Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on Thursday has mandated fitment of FASTag with effect from 1 January, 2021, in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before 1 December, 2017. Category ‘M’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. Category ‘N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry people in addition to goods.

"It is clarified that this Central Motor Vehicle Rule stands in force as it is," said the ministry in an official statement on Thursday.

However, at hybrid lanes of fee plazas on National Highways, fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till 15 February, 2021. Moreover, in FASTag lanes of fee plazas, payment of fees will continue to be through FASTag only.

"The Ministry has clarified that it is committed to implementation of 100% E-tolling at fee plazas from 1st January, 2021 onwards, mandated under CMV Rules, as amended," it said in the statement.

FASTag, which facilitates electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas as fee payment would be done electronically.

FASTag was launched in 2016 and four banks together issued nearly a lakh of them. By 2017, their numbers went up to seven lakh and more than 34 lakh FASTags were issued in 2018.

In November this year, the ministry issued a notification also making FASTag mandatory from January 1, 2021 for old vehicles or that were sold before December 1, 2017.

As per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since December 1, 2017, FASTag had been made mandatory for registration of new four-wheelers.

It was also mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate of a transport vehicle will be done only after the vehicle concerned has a FASTag.

For National Permit vehicles, the fitment of FASTag was mandated since October 1, 2019.

A valid FASTag would be made compulsory for getting a new third party insurance. This would come into force from April 1, 2021.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said the electronic toll collection through FASTag has crossed ₹80 crore a day with record 50 lakh transactions per day.

Over 2.20 crore FASTag have been issued so far.

"The toll collection through FASTag first time crossed ₹80 crore per day on December 24, 2020, with record 50 lakh FASTag transactions per day, a historical landmark," NHAI said in a statement.

