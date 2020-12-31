New Delhi: Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on Thursday has mandated fitment of FASTag with effect from 1 January, 2021, in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before 1 December, 2017. Category ‘M’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. Category ‘N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry people in addition to goods.