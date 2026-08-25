Mint Explainer | FASTag local passes shift online: what changes for regular users

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expanded its digital FASTag Local Pass facility to 121 toll plazas, allowing eligible residents to obtain monthly passes online through the Rajmargyatra mobile app. The move is intended to simplify toll payments for people who regularly use a toll plaza near their homes, while supporting the rollout of barrier-less tolling. Mint explains the significance of the move and how it would help local commuters and support automation drive on highways.