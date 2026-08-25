Mint Explainer | FASTag local passes shift online: what changes for regular users

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expanded its digital FASTag Local Pass facility to 121 toll plazas, allowing eligible residents to obtain monthly passes online through the Rajmargyatra mobile app. The move is intended to simplify toll payments for people who regularly use a toll plaza near their homes, while supporting the rollout of barrier-less tolling. Mint explains the significance of the move and how it would help local commuters and support automation drive on highways.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expanded its digital FASTag Local Pass facility to 121 toll plazas, allowing eligible residents to obtain monthly passes online through the Rajmargyatra mobile app. The move is intended to simplify toll payments for people who regularly use a toll plaza near their homes, while supporting the rollout of barrier-less tolling. Mint explains the significance of the move and how it would help local commuters and support automation drive on highways.
What is the FASTag Local Pass and how much does it cost?
The FASTag Local Pass is a monthly facility for eligible residents living within a 20 km radius of a toll plaza. It costs ₹350 per month for non-commercial private vehicles. The pass allows unlimited crossings for one month, but only through the toll plaza selected during registration. It is not a nationwide pass and cannot be used at other toll plazas.
Previously, applicants had to visit the toll plaza, submit documents and undergo physical verification. Now, an online system reduces the paperwork and eliminates repeated visits.
The NHAI launched the pass at the Mundka–Bakkarwala toll plaza on Delhi’s Urban Extension Road-II in July. The facility has been expanded to 121 plazas with further additions planned.
Who is eligible for these local passes?
The scheme is for residents living within 20 km of an eligible toll plaza. However, residence within this radius alone does not guarantee approval. The applicant, vehicle and FASTag must meet certain conditions. The system verifies an applicant’s address, vehicle details and linked FASTag before determining eligibility. Commuters can use the Rajmargyatra app to check whether their regular toll plaza is covered.
How does the online application work?
Applicants apply through the Rajmargyatra mobile app and agree to the use of relevant information from government digital platforms. Integration with DigiLocker and VAHAN help retrieve and verify their residential address, vehicle details and FASTag information.
Once the data is verified, the system determines eligibility. Approved applicants can pay the ₹350 fee and activate the pass for the selected toll plaza. The pass remains linked to the registered FASTag and is valid only at that plaza.
The process removes the need to submit physical documents or visit the toll booth for routine verification.
What role does GIS technology play?
GIS, or geographic information system technology, is used to determine whether an applicant’s registered address falls within the prescribed 20 km radius of the toll plaza.
By combining verified government data with location-based validation, the system replaces much of the earlier manual scrutiny. This could make assessments more consistent, reduce delays and limit discrepancies across toll plazas.
The use of DigiLocker, VAHAN and GIS also creates a standardized framework for administering local passes across the national highway network.
Why has the facility been introduced now?
Implementation of the scheme gained urgency with NHAI’s rollout of Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling. MLFF is a barrier-less system that allows vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping at conventional booths. It is operational at six toll plazas: Choryasi, Mundaka, Daulatpura, Gharaunda, Manoharpur and Shahjahanpur.
Under the earlier system, some local residents crossed toll plazas informally, relying on familiarity with the booth staff instead of obtaining passes. That arrangement is not possible under MLFF because there is no human intervention at the toll point.
Officials found that residents within 20 km accounted for a significant share of e-notices issued for unpaid tolls. The digital local pass is intended to address this problem. Residents who regularly use a designated plaza must purchase the pass otherwise an e-notice may require payment of double the toll amount.
Which toll plazas are covered?
The facility is now available at 121 toll plazas. The complete list is available on the Rajmargyatra app. Newly covered plazas include Bartana in Haryana, Bharatkund in Uttar Pradesh, Bhramanapalli in Andhra Pradesh, Boothakudi in Tamil Nadu, Chikhalikala in Madhya Pradesh and Devkuli in Bihar.
Since the pass is valid only at one selected plaza, commuters must check coverage for the specific toll point they use regularly.
What does it mean for commuters and operators?
For frequent local commuters, the main benefit is convenience. The ₹350 monthly fee may be economical for private vehicle owners who cross the same plaza often, as it permits unlimited crossings during the validity period. For users, it means easier access and greater clarity about payments.
However, the pass does not cover other toll plazas, even if they are part of the programme. Applicants must therefore select the correct plaza during registration.
For toll operators, digitization could reduce paperwork, manual verification and administrative workload. It may also make the process more transparent and consistent.
Is this part of a wider shift?
The expansion to 121 plazas suggests that NHAI views digital local passes as a long-term service rather than a limited pilot project. It plans to extend the facility to more toll plazas.
For NHAI, the broader goal is to make tolling more transparent, efficient and less dependent on physical documents or informal arrangements. Alongside MLFF, the expansion marks a significant step towards a digitally administered highway network.