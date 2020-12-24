FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from 1 Jan, 2021: Gadkari

Come 2021, Fastag will become mandatory for all vehicles in the country, announced Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari today.

Addressing a virtual function today, he said, FASTag will be enforced from 1st of January, 2021 in order to further augment electronic toll collection. Enumerating its benefits, he said, it is useful for the commuters as they will not need to stop at toll plazas for cash payments. It also saves time and fuel.

The FASTags were launched in the year 2016, and four banks together issued nearly a lakh of them. By 2017, their numbers went up to seven lakh. x8.

Earlier, Gadkari had issued a notification in November this year making FASTag mandatory by 1 Januar, 2021 in old vehicles also sold before 1 December, 2017 through amendments in CMVR, 1989.

As per Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since 1st December 2017, the FASTag had been made mandatory for all registration of new four wheeled Vehicles and is being supplied by the Vehicle Manuracturer or their dealers. It had further been mandated that the renewal of fitness certificate will be done only after the fitment of FASTag for the Transport Vehicles. For National Permit Vehicles, the fitment of FASTag was mandated since 1st October 2019.

The government also said that a valid FASTag is mandatory while getting a new third party insurance through an amendment in FORM 51 (certificate of Insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID shall be captured. This shall be applicable w.e.f. April 1, 2021.

The move is a major step for ensuring that the payment of fees is done at toll plazas through the electronic means only and that the vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas.

It has also been mandated that a valid FASTag is mandatory while getting a new 3rd Party Insurance through an amendment in FORM 51 (certificate of Insurance), wherein the details of FASTag ID shall be captured. This shall be applicable w.e.f. 1 April 2021.

This would be a major step for ensuring that the payment of fees be 100% at Toll Plazas through the Electronic Means only and that the vehicles pass seamlessly through the Fee Plazas. There would be no waiting time at the Plazas and would save fuel.

"The steps for ensuring the availablity of FASTag at multiple channels are being made through physical locations and also through online mechanism so that the citizens are able to have them affixed at their vehicles within the next two months at their convenience," the statement said.

The National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme, the flagship initiative of the MoRTH, has been implemented on a pan-India basis in order to remove bottlenecks and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee as per the notified rates, using passive radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

FASTag is a prepaid tag that enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction.

The radio-frequency identification (RFID)-based FASTag is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle. It allows for direct payment of fee from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and enables vehicles to drive through without stopping for transactions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via