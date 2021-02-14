OPEN APP
FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight
FASTag was launched in 2016

FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight

14 Feb 2021

  • FASTag registration has gone up to 90% on some routes and only 10% people are left

NEW DELHI :

The transport ministry on Sunday said all lanes to fee plazas on national highways will be declared ‘FASTag’ lanes and that any vehicle entering without the electronic toll payment facility will have to pay double the applicable fee.

In a statement, the ministry said the compulsory use of ‘FASTag’ will take effect from the midnight of 15-16 February.

The idea is “to promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas," the ministry said.

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari said in Nagpur on Sunday the deadline for implementing FASTag would not be extended further and that vehicle owners should immediately adopt the e-payment facilty.

FASTags that enable electronic payment of fee was rolled out in 2016. Replying to a query on FASTags, Gadkari said the government had extended FASTag registration date limit two-three times before and now, it would not be extended further. Now, everybody should immediately buy FASTags, PTI reported from Nagpur quoting the minister.

FASTag registration has gone up to 90% on some routes and only 10% people are left. FASTag is also available on toll nakas and people should purchase and use it for seamless traffic, the minister told reporters at the Nagpur airport, PTI reported.

