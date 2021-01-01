OPEN APP
Home >News >India >FASTag: Mandatory implementation of from today. 3 points
FASTags have been sold only by authorized banks so far. Photo: Mint
FASTags have been sold only by authorized banks so far. Photo: Mint

FASTag: Mandatory implementation of from today. 3 points

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 06:29 AM IST Staff Writer

The Ministry said that at hybrid lanes of fee plazas on national highways, fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till February 15

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways mandated fitment of FASTag with effect from Friday, in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before December 1, 2017.

Notably, category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers, while category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Col Kumar, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra, Padma Shri, Arjun award and the McGregor medal, carried out multiple expeditions in the Siachen glacier area in the late 1970s and early 1980s

Col Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, who helped India secure Siachen glacier, passes away

2 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Farmers sitting near a bonfire at the Singhu border in Delhi on Thursday; and (below) a youngster looking out of his tent. Keshav Singh/ht

Cold wave in Delhi expected to last till 2 Jan: IMD

1 min read . 07:57 AM IST
The effects of COVID-19 on the United States labour market and on the health of American communities is a matter of ongoing national concern, Trump wrote in Thursday's proclamation.

Trump extends immigrant, work visa restrictions till March

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Trump's budget office is blocking�Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with key staff to help prepare the president-elect's first annual spending plan, a move that could delay major proposals. Photographer: Ken Cedano/Polaris/Bloomberg

Donald Trump extends pandemic-related visa ban through 31 March

3 min read . 07:44 AM IST

The Ministry in an official release clarified that the Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Rule stands in force as it is.

However, the Ministry said that at hybrid lanes of fee plazas on national highways, fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till February 15, 2021.

"Moreover, in FASTag lanes of fee plazas, payment of fees will continue to be through FASTag only," it added.

The Ministry also clarified that it is committed to the implementation of 100 per cent e-tolling at fee plazas from today onwards, mandated under CMV Rules, as amended.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout