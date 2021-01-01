Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >FASTag: Mandatory implementation of from today. 3 points
FASTags have been sold only by authorized banks so far. Photo: Mint

FASTag: Mandatory implementation of from today. 3 points

1 min read . 01 Jan 2021 Staff Writer

The Ministry said that at hybrid lanes of fee plazas on national highways, fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till February 15

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways mandated fitment of FASTag with effect from Friday, in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before December 1, 2017.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways mandated fitment of FASTag with effect from Friday, in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before December 1, 2017.

Notably, category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers, while category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US, UK record daily high in Covid cases, Fauci says worst is not over yet

3 min read . 08:14 AM IST

Protesting farmers plan to enter Delhi on Republic Day

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST

2 Chinese among 4 held for operating instant loan app: Chennai Police

1 min read . 07:02 AM IST

Unlike UK, US will not delay second doses of Covid vaccine: Fauci

1 min read . 06:55 AM IST

Notably, category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers, while category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US, UK record daily high in Covid cases, Fauci says worst is not over yet

3 min read . 08:14 AM IST

Protesting farmers plan to enter Delhi on Republic Day

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST

2 Chinese among 4 held for operating instant loan app: Chennai Police

1 min read . 07:02 AM IST

Unlike UK, US will not delay second doses of Covid vaccine: Fauci

1 min read . 06:55 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Ministry in an official release clarified that the Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Rule stands in force as it is.

However, the Ministry said that at hybrid lanes of fee plazas on national highways, fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till February 15, 2021.

"Moreover, in FASTag lanes of fee plazas, payment of fees will continue to be through FASTag only," it added.

The Ministry also clarified that it is committed to the implementation of 100 per cent e-tolling at fee plazas from today onwards, mandated under CMV Rules, as amended.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.