Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  FASTag new rules effective August 1: KYC updates, vehicle detail linking. All you need to know

FASTag new rules effective August 1: KYC updates, vehicle detail linking. All you need to know

Livemint

  • FASTag New Rules: All you need to know about new FASTag rules effective August 1.

FASTag New Rules: NPCI has issued new guidelines, with a key update being the mandatory FASTag KYC requirements (Photo: PTI)

FASTag New Rules: The updated FASTag rules will take effect on August 1, focusing on improving toll payment processes and easing congestion at toll booths.

Under the new FASTag rules, Know Your Customer (KYC) must be completed by October 31. Companies providing FASTag services are required to complete KYC for all FASTags issued between three and five years ago by this deadline.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued new guidelines, with a key update being the mandatory FASTag KYC requirements. The KYC process starts on August 1, and FASTag customers should ensure their KYC is updated within this period to comply with NPCI guidelines.

Also Read: No FASTag on windshield? Prepare to pay double the toll on national highways.

New FASTag rules effective August 1

Replacement of 5-Year-Old FASTags: FASTags older than 5 years must be replaced.

KYC Update for 3-Year-Old FASTags: KYC must be updated for FASTags issued 3 years ago.

Linking Vehicle Details: Vehicle registration number and chassis number must be linked with the FASTag.

New Vehicle Registration Update: Update the registration number within 90 days of purchasing a new vehicle.

Database Verification: FASTag providers must verify their databases.

Photo Upload Requirement: Upload clear photos of the car’s front and side.

Mobile Number Linking: FASTag must be linked to a mobile number.

Also Read: Alert! NHAI asks Paytm users to switch to another bank FASTag before THIS date

Moreover, starting August 1, companies must adhere to NPCI mandates, which involve updating KYC for FASTags that are three to five years old and replacing those older than five years by October 31. Vehicle owners are also required to complete their KYC by October 31, 2024.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.