Government notifies satellite-based toll collection for highways

  • In a move which is expected to do away with long queues at highway toll points, the Centre has introduced an electronic toll collection mechanism through satellite-based systems.

Subhash Narayan
Published10 Sep 2024, 09:59 PM IST
These will coexist alongside the current systems of FASTag and Automatic Number Plate Recognition.
New Delhi: In a move aimed at ending long queues at highway toll stations, the Union government has introduced an electronic toll collection mechanism through satellite-based systems.

The ministry of road transport and highways on Tuesday notified amendments to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

This allows the use of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), based on the US Global Positioning System (GPS) and On-Board Units (OBUs) for toll collection.

Vehicles equipped with GNSS OBUs will be able to automatically pay tolls based on the distance they travel. An exclusive lane would be created at toll plazas for vehicles with GNSS devices, in a bid to do away with the need for manual toll payments.

The new satellite-based toll system relies on GNSS technology, which is expected to provide precise location tracking.

In January Mint reported on plans to launch the pilot for satellite-based tolling by the National Highway Authority of India and the subsequent roll-out this year. 

Seamless tolling

Implementation of GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection in India will facilitate smooth movement of vehicles along the National Highways and is envisaged to provide many benefits to highway users such as barrier less free-flow tolling leading to hassle-free riding experience and distance-based tolling where users will pay only for the stretch they have travelled on a National Highway. The GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection will also result in more efficient toll collection as it helps to plug leakages and check toll evaders.

GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection in India will further help to provide smoother, and seamless journey to commuters on National Highways.

To provide seamless and barrier-free tolling experience to National Highway users and enhance efficiency and transparency of toll operations, Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHAI had earlier invited Global Expression of Interest (EOI) from innovative and qualified companies to develop and implement Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based Electronic Toll Collection system in India.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 09:59 PM IST
