FASTag stares at end of the road as GPS toll testing set to begin
Summary
- The Centre plans to begin testing GPS-based toll collections on five to 10 highways from next month
- The new system will be piloted on limited highway stretches before it is rolled out nationwide, roads ministry secretary Anurag Jain said
The Centre plans to begin testing GPS-based toll collections on five to 10 highways from next month, a top government official said. GPS tolling, which is faster and more efficient, is expected to ultimately replace the existing FASTag-based tolling system.
