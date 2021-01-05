FASTag toll collection rises by 201 crore in December to reach 2,304 crore

Toll collection through FASTag saw a significant increase of ₹201 crore over December to log a total of ₹2,303.79 crore, the National Highways Authority of India said on Tuesday.

Similarly, toll transactions through FASTags recorded considerable growth of 1.35 crore in December 2020. FASTag recorded 13.84 crore transactions in December, which is 10.83 % more as compared to 12.48 crore transactions in November 2020.

"With more than 2.30 crore FASTag users, it contributes over 75% of the total toll collection," the NHAI said.

The statement came after the government announced the mandatory rollout of FASTag from January 1, 2021, though it has allowed hybrid lanes on National Highways till February 15 to avoid inconvenience to people.

The government has mandated fitment of FASTag in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before 1 December 2017. Category ‘M’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. Category ‘N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry people in addition to goods.

"The dedicated efforts of NHAI, receptive approach of Highways Users & Other stakeholders led to stupendous increase in adoption of digital mode of the transaction at the Toll Plazas. In order to achieve 100% e-tolling, all toll payments shall be made through FASTag from 15 Feb 2021," the NHAI said.

FASTag was launched in 2016 and four banks together issued nearly a lakh of them. By 2017, their numbers went up to seven lakh and more than 34 lakh FASTags were issued in 2018.

