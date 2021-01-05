OPEN APP
Home >News >India >FASTag toll collection rises by 201 crore in December to reach 2,304 crore
FASTag was launched in 2016 (MINT_PRINT)
FASTag was launched in 2016 (MINT_PRINT)

FASTag toll collection rises by 201 crore in December to reach 2,304 crore

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2021, 04:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Toll transactions through FASTags also recorded considerable growth of 1.35 crore in December 2020
  • The government had recently announced the mandatory rollout of FASTag from January 1, 2021

Toll collection through FASTag saw a significant increase of 201 crore over December to log a total of 2,303.79 crore, the National Highways Authority of India said on Tuesday.

Similarly, toll transactions through FASTags recorded considerable growth of 1.35 crore in December 2020. FASTag recorded 13.84 crore transactions in December, which is 10.83 % more as compared to 12.48 crore transactions in November 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry

Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Health Ministry

2 min read . 04:40 PM IST
The mass deaths came amid a cull of nearly 35,000 poultry in Kerala, where an H5N8 virus outbreak killed up to 12,000 ducks.

India bird flu outbreak: Thousands of poultry to be culled over avian influenza

1 min read . 04:26 PM IST
Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (C) addresses media after the seventh round of talks between the farmer leaders and the Centre

Tomar-led committee to discuss Atma Nirbhar Bharat reforms amid farmers' protest

1 min read . 04:14 PM IST
A nurse administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus disease vaccine on in the Bellevue gerontology center in Montpellier in the south of France

France vows faster Covid-19 vaccine rollout after criticism

2 min read . 04:13 PM IST

Also Read | India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

"With more than 2.30 crore FASTag users, it contributes over 75% of the total toll collection," the NHAI said.

The statement came after the government announced the mandatory rollout of FASTag from January 1, 2021, though it has allowed hybrid lanes on National Highways till February 15 to avoid inconvenience to people.

The government has mandated fitment of FASTag in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before 1 December 2017. Category ‘M’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. Category ‘N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry people in addition to goods.

"The dedicated efforts of NHAI, receptive approach of Highways Users & Other stakeholders led to stupendous increase in adoption of digital mode of the transaction at the Toll Plazas. In order to achieve 100% e-tolling, all toll payments shall be made through FASTag from 15 Feb 2021," the NHAI said.

FASTag was launched in 2016 and four banks together issued nearly a lakh of them. By 2017, their numbers went up to seven lakh and more than 34 lakh FASTags were issued in 2018.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout